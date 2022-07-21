Karnataka, Manipur among top states in Niti Aayog’s India Innovation index

Karnataka topped the list in the major states category while Manipur took the numero uno position in the north east and hill states category while Chandigarh scored over others in the union territory category
Karnataka, Manipur and Union Territory of Chandigarh topped their respective categories in the third edition of NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index that was released on Thursday.
As per the index, Karnataka topped the list in the major states category while Manipur took the numero uno position in the north east and hill states category while Chandigarh scored over others in the union territory category.
The India Innovation Index assesses states‘ performance in the innovation ecosystem based on the policy think tank’s ranking brought out last year.
The index is based on seven pillars: human capital, investment, knowledge workers, business environment, safety and legal environment, knowledge output, and knowledge diffusion. These pillars were divided across 66 indicators this time from 36 earlier to determine the innovation capacity of states/UTs. The latest edition of the Index 2021 too is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the global socio-economic landscape but had also resulted in innovation in specific related areas.
While India has performed well on certain pillars like ‘human capital’, ‘safety & legal environment’, and ‘business environment’, the scores of all of which are higher than the national average, not all states have been able to transform ‘enablers’ into ‘performers’ thus have performed below the national average on pillars like ‘investment’, ‘knowledge workers’, ‘knowledge output’, and ‘knowledge diffusion’.
“…the overall index score is about 14.56. This is arguably low but we are ambitious to enter into the top 25 nations on the Global Innovation Index (GII). Although our performance has improved on the GII over the years, in order to achieve our ambitious targets, we need to traverse the distance," the report accompanying the index said.
The report has recommended a vast scale up in R&D spending from current about 0.7% of GDP to over 2% of GDP which would play an instrumental role in India achieving the goal of a $5 trillion economy and further influence its innovative footprint across the globe. It has also recommended increased role of the private sector in R&D resulting in innovation.
The report has also recommended bringing growth human capital to also boost knowledge capital as the vast divide now was coming in way of large scale innovation.
Given, that about 60% of the population lies in the working age category, there is a huge scope for innovation within the country, whereby the energy and potential of this age group can be channelized, the report recommended.
Among other recommendation, the report said there was also a need to fill the gap between industry demand and what we produce through our education systems. Universities have the potential to become the go-to-place for industries, for any sort of innovation.
The report has also suggested that the country India needs to undertake efforts in creative goods and services, which have been ignored for a long time while also pushing more start-ups to file patents across India. Finally, it also suggested promoting the spirit of competitive federalism, which forces states/UTs to perform well, and ensures encompassing growth.
The innovation index was released on Thursday by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery in the presence of Member VK Saraswat, CEO Parameswaran Iyer, and Senior Adviser Neeraj Sinha, and Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Amit Kapoor. The index has been brought out by Niti Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness.
Launching the index, Iyer said that innovation index was part of their effort to capture innovation happening in various parts of the country as it has a bearing on sustainable and inclusive growth and development of the nation. “The key findings provide a detailed analysis of the various factors that drive innovation in the country. These analyses will be critical for policymakers to identify the drivers and bottlenecks for each state to promote innovation in the region. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders," Iyer said.
The latest innovation index examines states‘ innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level, highlights the recent factors and catalysts for promoting such crisis-driven innovation. It also strengthens the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index (GII).
