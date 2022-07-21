Karnataka, Manipur among top states in Niti Aayog’s India Innovation index

Launching the index, Iyer said that innovation index was part of their effort to capture innovation happening in various parts of the country as it has a bearing on sustainable and inclusive growth and development of the nation. “The key findings provide a detailed analysis of the various factors that drive innovation in the country. These analyses will be critical for policymakers to identify the drivers and bottlenecks for each state to promote innovation in the region. We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with the states and other stakeholders," Iyer said.