Karnataka 'marching towards Covid-19 free', claims state health minister

Karnataka 'marching towards Covid-19 free', claims state health minister1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
'Marching towards a Covid free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on March 8,' Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar today said the state is marching towards a Coronavirus free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far. "Marching towards a Covid free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far," Sudhakar tweeted.
He said Karnataka has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people above 60 yrs in just eight days, since March 1.
Meanwhile, 15,388 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the Covid-19 daily new cases and they cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, the Union Health Ministry said today. The ministry said more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. According to health ministry data, as on Day-52 of the vaccination drive, 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,04,343 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received a second dose of vaccine.
