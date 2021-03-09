Karnataka 'marching towards Covid-19 free', claims state health minister

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, the Union Health Ministry said today. The ministry said more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. According to health ministry data, as on Day-52 of the vaccination drive, 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,04,343 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received a second dose of vaccine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}