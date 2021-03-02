Karnataka agriculture minister Kourava B.C.Patil said on Tuesday that he and his wife have received the Covid-19 vaccine dose at home which led to a controversy. This has drawn criticism from the health minister of the state, K Sudhakar, who said that the protocol is to get the vaccine at a hospital.

Upon taking the vaccine, Patil said in a tweet that the vaccines made in India are being appreciated by many other countries and urged everyone to follow the protocol and take the vaccine.

"Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the Govt. doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines," he said in the tweet.

Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the Govt. doctors today.



While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines.@DDChandanaNews | @DHFWKA pic.twitter.com/yE6fYZTddJ — Kourava B.C.Patil (@bcpatilkourava) March 2, 2021

"I appeal to all the eligible people to follow the protocol and take the vaccine to help the cause of building pandemic free, healthy India," Patil said further.

However, Chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa has said that getting vaccinated was more important than the place where the person has received the vaccine.

Patil, too, defended himself saying he has not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public.

"Have I done any theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home, which is not a crime," the Minister said. He said that it was a good thing to make his vaccine inoculation public as many other would be inspired to take the shot. He also said that if he had gone to the hospital, it would have been inconvenience for the people waiting there.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar said that the medical team should have persuaded him to come to the hospital to get the vaccine. "Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine," he said. He also said he would issue a circular to the octors not to administer vaccines at home, the minister added

India has begun the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive on 1 March covering people over 60 and above. Even those above the age of 45 years who have illnesses will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines.

As a part of the vaccination drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday at AIIMS Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken the dose on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan were among other ministers who had taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

With inputs from PTI





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via