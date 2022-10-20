'Want to Moonlight? Shift out of Karnataka,' Minister's remark sparks a row

Karnataka Minister for IT, Electronics, and Skills Development, CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday came down heavily on the moonlighting trend in the IT companies and said that paid freelancing after office hours is ‘cheating’.
The minister also said that professionals wanting to do moonlighting should shift out of Karnataka.
“As a policy and ethically, how can moonlighting be allowed? It is not fair in any way to have moonlighting. That’s not the way forward… It is literally cheating. How can you perform? Is he a superman or what?. . . Does he not have a family?" Narayan was quoted by The Indian Express.
While making these remarks, Narayan was in the national capital to promote Bengaluru Tech Summit.
These remarks on moonlighting by the Karnataka minister were reported by media which created a flutter. Following this, Narayan issued clarification and said that the 'headlines were sensationalized’ and his comments were taken out of context by the media.
“It is unfortunate to see my comments taken out of context and the headline sensationalized. I had categorically mentioned that the IT Industry has all the power and ability to sort out the moonlighting issue, and they have not sought any support from our Government," the minister tweeted.
Narayan cleared up that he did not comment about moonlighting professionals leaving the state. He said some sections of the press has wrongly attributed to him saying moonlighting professionals should leave Karnataka.
“With client sensitivities, confidentiality, and non-compete clauses, moonlighting as a policy cannot be allowed. I did not comment about professionals leaving the state," the Karnataka minister further wrote in a tweet.
“Some section of the press has published a statement attributed to me that moonlighting professionals should leave Karnataka. It is said that I made this statement when I was in Delhi, addressing the media to appraise them about the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)," he added.
