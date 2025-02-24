Karnataka MLA G Janardhan Reddy, known to be a mining baron, reportedly protested against mining in the Koppal town. A News 18 reporter posted a picture on X, claiming that “Gali Janardhan Reddy is leading a protest against mining in Koppal!! He is accompanied by the local Congress MLA Raghavendra Hitnal.”

Mint could not independently verity the picture.

Former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy was accused in a multi-million illegal mining case(s). He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011 following a report by the Karnataka Lokayukta that exposed large-scale illegal mining in Ballari.

According to Live Law, the FIR against Reddy was lodged in 2011, and the case has been pending for more than 13 years despite the October 10, 2022 order of the Supreme Court directing the Trial Court to conclude the trial.

The CBI investigation revealed that Reddy’s mining network had illegally extracted iron ore, which was subsequently sold to traders who exported it without obtaining mandatory forest clearances or paying necessary taxes, news agency PTI reported.

In January 2022, a Karnataka court had issued summons against Janardhana Reddy and others on charges of large-scale illegal extraction, transportation and trading of iron ore.

In January 2025, the Supreme Court granted a final extension of time for Trial Court to conclude the trial in the 2011 illegal mining case against former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

In February this year, the Karnataka High Court instructed a special court hearing a case related to alleged iron ore smuggling to determine whether 23 prosecution witnesses, all of whom are forest officers, should also be named as accused in the case.