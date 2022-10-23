'Regret it': Karnataka minister apologises after viral video shows him slapping

'Regret it': Karnataka minister apologises after viral video shows him slapping3 min read . 07:45 PM IST
Karnataka Minister V Somanna apologised on Sunday after he allegedly slapped a woman who approached him with a plea to redress her grievance
After allegedly slapping a woman who approached him to ask for his help in resolving her complaint, Karnataka Minister V Somanna issued an apology on Sunday.
The incident happened while the Housing and Infrastructure Minister was taking part in a ceremony for the distribution of property documents in the village of Hangla in this district. A video of the incident quickly became popular on social media.
Landless individuals who were residing on public property were given property ownership documents.
The woman, later identified as Kempamma, reportedly begged the minister in charge of the Chamarajnagar district for permission to assign a plot to her during the ceremony on Saturday. The minister allegedly slapped her after becoming enraged after being shoved by the disorderly crowd.
“This incident is absolutely not an incident. I have spent the last 40 years in politics. This programme was created for the underprivileged and economically less powerful members of society. Although I did not act inappropriately at all, if anyone was offended, I sincerely apologise and regret it", he told reporters in Chamarajanagar.
He claimed that Kempamma, a widow, kept approaching the stage, forcing him to ask her to stop.
She refused to back down despite his assurances that he would settle the matter in 10 minutes after he left the stage, Somanna continued.
“I was trying to make her stand aside indicating her with my hand. There was no other intention other than that. I have high regards for women. I too come from a financially weaker background," the minister explained.
He added that he issued a 'Hakku Patra' (ownership paper) to Kempamma on Sunday.
Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister and prominent member of the Congress, criticised Somanna harshly, saying the incident "showed his culture."
“A woman was narrating her woes to the government but she was responded with harsh words. Those in power should have patience. Somanna is unfit to be a minister," Siddaramaiah said.
“If you don’t have patience and inept to address the grievances of people then you should resign and come out of the government," he said.
Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the "arrogance has gone into the heads" of the BJP ministers.
Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said: "What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!" Ramesh tweeted.
The Congress MP was referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka from Gundlupet last month, where the incident occurred on Saturday. Somanna's office later shared a video where the woman said she was not slapped but was only ‘consoled by the minister’.
The woman, who was accompanied by her children, said in the video, "I bowed at his feet with the plea to grant me land and the minister lifted me consoling that he would help me but it was publicised that he slapped me."
(With inputs from PTI)
