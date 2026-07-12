Karnataka minister asked to leave BMTC bus by conductor for not having change during surprise check | Watch

Karnataka transport minister Byrathi Suresh is in the spotlight ever since he conducted a surprise inspection on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses. During the surprise visit on 11 July, he encountered several problems that commuters face on a regular basis while commuting across the IT hub.

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Sharing his experience on social media, Byrathi Suresh in a post on X stated, “Conducted a surprise field inspection by travelling on BMTC buses across Bengaluru to assess commuter experience firsthand. Ensuring safe, reliable and accountable public transport remains our highest priority.”

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Social media reaction A user wrote, “Thank you for do suprise visits, also request you to such audits on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night after 10 pm between kormangala Madiwala , and slik board junctions.”

Another user remarked, “It’s great to see your initiative, continue this more the top officials from BMTC should have done this often to understand the public problems.”

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A third comment read, “Byrathi Suresh can you please come to V Nagenahalli Main Road. The road has been opened for more tha 6months and still works are going on. Is there any estimate when it will be completed?”

A fourth user asked, “Why did you remove the upi scanner sticker on bmtc buses ? Making commenter and conductors to wait and fight? . Conductors are telling they don’t know the reason for the removal.”

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On Saturday night, Byrathi Suresh, disguised as a common passenger, boarded a BMTC bus from Hebbal to Nagashettihalli. He hid his identity be wearing a mask and asked the conductor to give him two tickets. According to Times of India report, when he produced ₹100 note, the conductor asked him for exact change.

The minister came across this situation that commuters face everyday. When Byrathi Suresh replied he did not have any change, the conductor indicated that he too did not have sufficient change as he showed his cash bag. Unaware that the passenger was the state’s transport minister, the conductor asked Byrathi to get down if he could not tender exact change. The minister subsequently complied and got down from the bus without a replying to the conductor.

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The transport minister alleged travelled on Bengaluru roads for 2 hours between 7: 10 pm and 9:10pm on routes covering Jayamahal, TV Tower, RT Nagar, CBI Road, Hebbal, Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Hennur, Hennur Bande, Byrathi Bande and Geddalahalli.

During this surprise inspection, he even took an autorickshaw ride from Nagashettihalli. The driver demanded ₹36 instead of ₹30 displayed on the fare meter as the driver claimed that the meter would be recalibrated. The report mentions that the minister eventually paid ₹40 before getting down.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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