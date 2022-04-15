Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over contractor suicide

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier during the day, Eshwarappa told his supporters and party workers that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid row over his alleged role in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid row over his alleged role in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.
Before leaving for Bengaluru, Eshwarappa said the reason for his resignation is to set a benchmark for the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who "should feel that they will not get power until they come out clean and innocent".
Before leaving for Bengaluru, Eshwarappa said the reason for his resignation is to set a benchmark for the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who "should feel that they will not get power until they come out clean and innocent".
Earlier during the day, Eshwarappa told his supporters and party workers that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier during the day, Eshwarappa told his supporters and party workers that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as Minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as Minister... I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," Eshwarappa said.
"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as Minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as Minister... I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," Eshwarappa said.
He told this to supporters and party workers here, who were shouting slogans asking him not to resign, before leaving for Bengaluru. As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as Minister.
He told this to supporters and party workers here, who were shouting slogans asking him not to resign, before leaving for Bengaluru. As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as Minister.
Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said the minister needs to step down only if he is guilty in the contractor death case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said the minister needs to step down only if he is guilty in the contractor death case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bommai, on Friday, confirmed that Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today.