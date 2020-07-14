Karnataka minister pulls up private hospitals for overcharging amid Covid-19

The incident comes at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has been unable to get the full support of private hospitals to play an active role in the rapidly growing covid-19 health crisis in Bengaluru and Karnataka. The city is going under a week-long lockdown to fix teething problems relating to testing, tracing and availability of beds in private hospitals, who are still reluctant to join the government’s battle against the virus for reasons including capping of fares, officials say.