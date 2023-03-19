Karnataka minister rolls out 3 strategic initiatives to promote start-ups2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:52 AM IST
- The three programmes include Mysuru Cluster Seed Fund (MCSF), Mysuru Global Technology Centre (MGTC), and Karnataka Accelerator Network (KAN).
Karnataka's higher education minister has rolled out a plan for promoting startups in the state. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan shared three strategic initiatives aimed at promoting start-ups and the innovation ecosystem in Beyond Bengaluru clusters. The three programmes include Mysuru Cluster Seed Fund (MCSF), Mysuru Global Technology Centre (MGTC), and Karnataka Accelerator Network (KAN).
