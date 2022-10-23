Karnataka minister slaps woman on stage, she then touches his feet: Watch

Karnataka minister slaps woman on stage, she then touches his feet: Watch1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
I bowed at his feet with the plea and the minister lifted me consoling me, the woman says
In a shocking incident, a Karnataka minister was seen slapping a woman. The incident that was caught on camera went viral on social media and has been widely criticised.
During an event on Saturday, the viral video purportedly showed a woman approaching Housing minister & senior BJP leader V Somanna reportedly pleading him to allot a plot. The minister turned angry after he was shoved due to the unruly crowd and slapped the woman.
However, the minister's office shared a video in which the woman said she only pleaded a plot be granted to her as she was too poor. "I bowed at his feet with the plea and the minister lifted me consoling me that he would help me but it was publicised that he beat me up," the woman accompanied by her children said in the video.
According to the information received, Somanna, who is the district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar, had gone to Hangla village in Gundlupet and was taking part in a property document distribution ceremony. Property documents were given to landless people who were occupying government land for residential purposes but had not secured any ownership of it till now.
