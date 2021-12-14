Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 12 of 25 seats, while the Congress is on ahead on just nine followed by the JDS, which is ahead in one constituency.

Counting of votes is underway for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies.

The election, held on December 10, was necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs — 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) — ends on January 5.

Out of the total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each were from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents, and rest were all from smaller parties.

There was only one woman candidate in the fray, contesting from Chickmagalur constituency. The electorate for this election comprises elected representatives, including members of urban and rural local bodies.

The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. The BJP that has expressed confidence about winning maximum seats needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority.

The good performance in this election will also be a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal seat in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri during the recent Assembly bypolls.

Bommai, who is in Varanasi, expressed confidence of "good results" in favour of the BJP. The Congress too is determined to win maximum seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the upper house; while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

Ahead of the polls, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party was not contesting.

However, amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had said local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting, keeping in mind the prospects for the 2023 Assembly election.

The elections were held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

With inputs from PTI

