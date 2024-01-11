In a shocking case of moral policing that took place in Haveri district of Karnataka a victim of moral policing released a video in which she accused that she was gang-raped by vigilantes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim was pulled out of a room in a hotel after she was found with a person from another religion and was beaten by a group of six men in Hangal town on 8 January according to media reports.

According to the accused, the woman said she was taken to an isolated place and was assaulted and later raped her.

“I want them to be punished," she demanded in the video in an appeal to the police.

"We weren't told about rape earlier. We came to know about this only through media report about the video by the woman. We have booked a case under the appropriate section, investigation is ongoing. As of now we have arrested two in the incident," said Haveri SP as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The attack took place on January 7 at Nalhara Cross in Hanagal. The six accused, who are from the minority community, have been charged with attempt to murder, kidnapping and outraging the modesty of a woman. Two of the six have been arrested and we are trying to locate the other four," a police officer said to NDTV.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj S Bommai took to X and wrote,"The assault on a couple in a lodge in Hangal of Haveri district by some miscreants in the name of moral policing is highly condemnable. The police must arrest all those who were involved in the moral policing and punish for their act.

After manhandling the girl, she had been taken to the secluded place and reportedly sexually assaulted her. This incident of the moral policing by the miscreants has given the feeling whether the state government existed or not?

Why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who talks a lot about moral policing, is silent on this particular incident. Is it because the miscreants belonged to the Minority community? Mr @siddaramaiah , clarify your stand on this incident.

