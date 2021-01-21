Karnataka most innovative state: NITI

Karnataka is the most innovative state for the second year in a row, according to federal policy think tank NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2020.

The index, launched last year, ranks states based on whether they provide a conducive environment for registering new businesses, applying for patents, human capital, and investments, among other measures.

In the second edition of the index, Maharashtra pipped Tamil Nadu to the second spot. Telangana has claimed the fourth place, with Kerala moving up one notch to fifth slot, pushing Haryana to sixth place in the list of 17 major states. Bihar was featured at the bottom of the list.

Himachal Pradesh topped the rankings of hill and North-East states, followed by Uttarakhand, Manipur and Sikkim. Delhi remained the most innovative among small or city-states and Union territories, followed by Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry.

“There is a very strong correlation between innovation and development. As states become more innovative, their per-capita GDP (gross domestic product) rises," said Amit Kapoor, chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, a Gurugram-based organization that worked with NITI Aayog to develop the index.

The India innovation index is modelled along the lines of the global innovation index, which is brought out by the World Intellectual Property Organization, but tracks fewer parameters. It aims to add more parameters in the next report and sync it with the global index, said Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, NITI Aayog. “The Prime Minister is very clear that it is innovation and technology that will solve the immense challenges that India faces. Trying to spur innovation at the state level is important," Kumar said.

NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant said by providing a thrust on innovation, India can augment its manufacturing and export competitiveness.

“We will continue to work in very close collaboration with science and technology teams across all the states as well as the industrial and manufacturing teams across India. We will complement them as the knowledge partner to make India an innovative nation," said Kant.

