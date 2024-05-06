Karnataka: Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested river; child found with missing hand
A disabled 6-year-old boy died after his mother allegedly threw him into a crocodile-infested river in Karnataka.
In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old disabled boy died after his 26-year-old mother allegedly threw him into a crocodile-infested river at Dandeli taluk in Uttara Kannada of Karnataka following a quarrel with her husband. As per the police, the couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who was speech-disabled since birth.