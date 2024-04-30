Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S) over sexual assault video case
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna publicly acknowledged the sex tapes controversy last June, seeking a gag order to prevent the spread of alleged fake news and morphed videos.
The Janata Dal (Secular) suspended Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka MP and NDA candidate from Hassan constituency, from the party on Tuesday. JD(S) announced the decision after its core committee meeting in Hubbali. Revanna is accused in a sexual assault video case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message