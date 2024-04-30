The Janata Dal (Secular) suspended Prajwal Revanna , Karnataka MP and NDA candidate from Hassan constituency, from the party on Tuesday. JD(S) announced the decision after its core committee meeting in Hubbali. Revanna is accused in a sexual assault video case.

The party's core committee president GT Devegowda welcomed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against Prajwal.

“We welcome the SIT probe against Prajwal Revanna. We have decided to recommend to our party's national president to suspend him from the party until the SIT investigation is completed," said Devegowda.

On Sunday, Karnataka police booked Prajwal and his father, JD(S) MLA and former minister HD Revanna, for sexual harassment and criminal charges based on a complaint from their former house help.

Prajwal (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan constituency, which went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the Karnataka police within three days over allegations of sexual abuse clips involving Prajwal Revanna.

The NCW, in a letter to Karnataka DGP, drew attention to the matter following the circulation of several explicit video clips on social media platforms depicting Revanna allegedly engaged in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women.

The commission urged prompt and decisive action to apprehend the accused, who has fled the country. The commission emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and dignity of women and preventing the perpetuation of a culture that fosters disrespect and violence against them.

"The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country," the letter read.

(With inputs from agencies)

