’CM instructed me to resign’: MUDA chief K Marigowda quits citing health issues amid Siddaramaiah land allotment row

Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda on Wednesday resigned from the post amid row involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and other family members

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Karnataka: MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns citing health issues amid land allotment row involving CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka: MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns citing health issues amid land allotment row involving CM Siddaramaiah(HT_PRINT)

Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda on Wednesday resigned from the post amid a row involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and other family members, NDTV reported.

MUDA chief Marigowda, who is considered a close confidant of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cited health reasons while resigning from the post.

"I have given my resignation to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the CM instructed me to resign, so I have resigned. My health is not good, so I resigned. MUDA investigation is ongoing. Let the investigation take place. The investigation will reveal the truth. There is no pressure on me. I resigned due to ill health. The CM has not put any pressure on me regarding the issue," TOI quoted Marigowda’s resignation letter.

Also Read | MUDA scam: New complaint against Siddaramaiah for ‘destroying’ evidence

In the recent past, Marigowda has faced much criticism and several of his critics blame him for the current crisis faced by the Karnataka chief minister in connection with the MUDA site allotment case.

The resignation comes amid the alleged land scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and other family members. MUDA chief, along with chief minister Siddaramaiah, were at the center of the controversy in the alleged mishandling of compensatory sites by MUDA. The case revolves around a 3.2-acre parcel of land gifted to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy in 2010.

Soon after the MUDA chairman resigned from his post, the BJP demanded that CM Siddaramaiah should also resign immediately stressing that he is "deeply embroiled" in the alleged land "scam".

Also Read | Siddaramaiah ‘surprised’ as wife surrenders 14 MUDA plots: ‘She is victim of…’

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said at a press conference, “Siddaramaiah's offer to return the allotted land and his acceptance on the floor of the House that the money was diverted, does this not reek of an acceptance of guilt?... I call upon Siddaramaiah that if he has the slightest of morality left, then he should immediately step down. You should not wait for today's sunset... The curtain should be drawn on the regime of Karnataka even before today's sunset...”

Also Read | ‘Siddaramaiah must resign’ echoes as Special Court orders probe in MUDA scam

It is important to note that Marigowda has worked with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah since 1983. He worked as President of the Mysuru Taluk Panchayat in 1995, Vice President of the Zilla Panchayat in 2000, and was later promoted to the top post eight years later.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has not responded to the resignation so far.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’CM instructed me to resign’: MUDA chief K Marigowda quits citing health issues amid Siddaramaiah land allotment row

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:48 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:48 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:48 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,358.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -328.9 (-7.02%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:42 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,323.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    90.3 (7.33%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)

    Vardhaman Textiles share price

    488.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    26.95 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.