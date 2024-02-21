Multinational companies (MNCs) in Karnataka should display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their respective offices, Karnataka Minister for Backward Class Development, and Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj S. Tangadagi said on Wednesday.

Tangadagi said: “Multinational companies will be required to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their campuses. Failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licences, as stated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government."

The recent amendment to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 applies to a wide range of establishments, including commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres, and hotels.

On February 15, the Karnataka legislative assembly passed a bill that mandates Kannada displays of businesses and establishments must occupy 60 per cent of the space on sign boards.

Non-compliance would lead to cancellation of the licences of businesses, the government had asserted in the Assembly.

According to the amendment, all the entities, which operate with the approval and sanction of the state government or local authorities, are required to display 60 per cent of their name in Kannada on their name boards, and Kannada must be prominently displayed at the top of the name board.

Information in Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the signboard, the bill said in its statement of objects and reasons.

The move is aimed at promoting the use of the Kannada language in public and private sectors.

Moving the bill for the consideration of the Assembly, Tangadagi had said that the government is framing rules to enforce the law.

“In the rules, we will provide for cancellation of licences. Only when licences are cancelled will businesses and establishments feel the pinch. At the time of issuing fresh licences or renewing existing licences, we will first ensure that they have complied with the rules on using Kannada in (name) boards," Tangadagi had said.

