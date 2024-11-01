Karnataka: Multiple injuries as thousands gather for prayers at Chikkamagaluru’s Deviramma Hill Temple on Diwali

During Naraka Chaturdashi, injuries occurred at Chikkamagaluru's Deviramma Hill Temple due to heavy rain and a large influx of devotees. Despite safety measures, the crowd overwhelmed precautions. Local authorities are monitoring the situation as Deepotsava celebrations continue until November 3.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Karnataka news: Several injured as thousands of devotees throng Deviramma Hill Temple in Chikkamagaluru, as part of Diwali celebration.
Karnataka news: Several injured as thousands of devotees throng Deviramma Hill Temple in Chikkamagaluru, as part of Diwali celebration.

Karnataka news: Chikkamagaluru witnessed chaos as several devotees were injured while climbing the 3,000-foot Deviramma Hill Temple, known for its annual rituals on Naraka Chaturdashi. The temple, nestled in the Chandra Drona hill range and only open during Deepavali, attracted a massive turnout despite continuous rainfall.

Devotees from across Karnataka braved the rains to seek blessings from Goddess Bindiga Deviramma. The journey to the temple involves traversing through the scenic routes of Manikyadhara and Arisinaguppe in Bababudangiri, but the treacherous conditions led to slips and falls, resulting in injuries among the crowd.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Safety Measures Fall Short

In anticipation of the festival, local authorities had implemented safety measures, including the installation of ropes at key points to mitigate risks. However, the sheer volume of visitors overwhelmed these precautions, contributing to the incidents. 

Initial estimates suggested a lower turnout compared to previous years, but officials expect an increase as Deepotsava festivities continue until November 3.

Continued Celebrations Amidst Challenges

The district administration, along with police forces, is closely monitoring the situation as the influx of pilgrims is expected to grow in the coming days. While safety remains a primary concern, the devotion displayed by the pilgrims underscores the significance of the Deviramma Temple in the community's Diwali celebrations.

PM Modi greets people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Karnataka on their state formation day - 'Kannada Rajyotsava'.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', he said that 'Kannada Rajyotsava' is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success," he added.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Karnataka on its formation day. Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter), "As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state's continued progress."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka: Multiple injuries as thousands gather for prayers at Chikkamagaluru’s Deviramma Hill Temple on Diwali

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.