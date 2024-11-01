During Naraka Chaturdashi, injuries occurred at Chikkamagaluru's Deviramma Hill Temple due to heavy rain and a large influx of devotees. Despite safety measures, the crowd overwhelmed precautions. Local authorities are monitoring the situation as Deepotsava celebrations continue until November 3.

Karnataka news: Chikkamagaluru witnessed chaos as several devotees were injured while climbing the 3,000-foot Deviramma Hill Temple, known for its annual rituals on Naraka Chaturdashi. The temple, nestled in the Chandra Drona hill range and only open during Deepavali, attracted a massive turnout despite continuous rainfall.

Devotees from across Karnataka braved the rains to seek blessings from Goddess Bindiga Deviramma. The journey to the temple involves traversing through the scenic routes of Manikyadhara and Arisinaguppe in Bababudangiri, but the treacherous conditions led to slips and falls, resulting in injuries among the crowd.

Safety Measures Fall Short In anticipation of the festival, local authorities had implemented safety measures, including the installation of ropes at key points to mitigate risks. However, the sheer volume of visitors overwhelmed these precautions, contributing to the incidents.

Initial estimates suggested a lower turnout compared to previous years, but officials expect an increase as Deepotsava festivities continue until November 3.

Continued Celebrations Amidst Challenges The district administration, along with police forces, is closely monitoring the situation as the influx of pilgrims is expected to grow in the coming days. While safety remains a primary concern, the devotion displayed by the pilgrims underscores the significance of the Deviramma Temple in the community's Diwali celebrations.

PM Modi greets people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Karnataka on their state formation day - 'Kannada Rajyotsava'.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', he said that 'Kannada Rajyotsava' is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success," he added.