Bengaluru: Counting of votes is underway in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for a poll on 3 September. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol
According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in the fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats.
In Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting.
In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray.
Political parties in the run
Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents.