Karnataka municipal election results 2021: Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru: Counting of votes is underway in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for a poll on 3 September. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol

Bengaluru: Counting of votes is underway in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for a poll on 3 September. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol

Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway in Karnataka {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway in Karnataka {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in the fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats.

In Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting.

In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray. Political parties in the run

According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in the fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats.

In Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting.

In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray. Political parties in the run {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}