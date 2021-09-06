Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka municipal election results 2021: Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway

Karnataka municipal election results 2021: Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway

Karnataka municipal election results 2021: In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray.
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

Karnataka municipal election results 2021: Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol

Bengaluru: Counting of votes is underway in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for a poll on 3 September. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol

Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway in Karnataka

  • According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in the fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats.
  • In Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting. 
  • In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray. 

Political parties in the run

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. 

