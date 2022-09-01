Karnataka: Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff accused of sexually assaulting minors

Karnataka: Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff accused of sexually assaulting minors1 min read . 01 Sep 2022
- Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure.
Karnataka's Sri Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been accused of sexually assaulting minors. He has been taken to the police station and will undergo medical test.
Karnataka's Sri Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been accused of sexually assaulting minors. He has been taken to the police station and will undergo medical test.
Sharanaru is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure.
Sharanaru is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure.