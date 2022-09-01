Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Karnataka: Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff accused of sexually assaulting minors

Karnataka: Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff accused of sexually assaulting minors

1 min read . 01 Sep 2022Livemint

  • Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure.

Karnataka's Sri Murugha Mutt's chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been accused of sexually assaulting minors. He has been taken to the police station and will undergo medical test. 

Sharanaru is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure.

