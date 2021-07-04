Karnataka: Namma Metro will operate on all days from July 5. Check timings

Karnataka government on Sunday announced that the Namma Metro Train Services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from July 5.

According to the state government order, the Nammo metro will operate at a frequency of 5 minutes to 15 minutes during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday.

"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday, and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

Besides, the Karnataka government has requested the commuters to follow Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing of a mask, social distancing, and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government further relaxed the Covid-19-related restrictions allowing certain activities, including re-opening of religious places and doing away with the weekend curfew.

The night curfew would be from 9 PM to 5 AM which was previously from 7 PM to 5 AM. The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from July 5.

As per the state's chief minister's official order, weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people. Places of worship are allowed to open only for 'darshan' not for 'sevas'. The order said cremation and funerals would be allowed with a maximum of 20 people while public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

On the other hand, educational institutions, tutorials, and colleges would remain shut until further orders.

Also, social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited.

Theatres, cinemas, and pubs would remain closed while swimming pools would be opened only for competitive training purposes. Further, sports complexes and stadiums shall be opened only for practice.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and Internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisation or institution. The order said only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies organisation shall work from the office. The rest shall work from home, the order read.

Medical, emergency, and essential services, including pharmacies, shall be fully functional but other commercial activities will be prohibited. There would be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles, or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies has been allowed, the order added.

Karnataka has continued to witness a decline in active cases recently.

The state's Covid-19 active cases fell below 50,000 on Saturday when compared to May when active cases were more than six lakh.

