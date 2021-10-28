As many as 33 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Madikeri in Karnataka's Kodagu district have tested positive for coronavirus. The school has been declared a containment zone after the students tested Covid-19 positive.

The school management made all the 270 students undergo Covid-19 tests. Around 33 of them tested positive on Wednesday.

The school authorities have informed the government health officials that the cases were confirmed after the students were tested for Covid-19, reported Hindustan Times.

Most of the students who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic. Other students have been asked to isolate for a week.

The Karnataka government had reopened in-person classes for the students after a dip in daily Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, schools for students of classes 1-5 reopened in Karnataka with strict Covid-19 SOPs. The state government reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday added 282 fresh cases and 13 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,86,835 and 38,037, the health department said.

The day also saw 349 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,40,339. Active cases stood at 8,430, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 142 new cases and six deaths, it said. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 31 in Kodagu, 28 in Dakshina Kannada and 18 each in Mysuru and Hassan.

While nine districts reported zero infections, 17 districts had cases in single digits. Three deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada, two in Mysuru and one each in Hassan and Tumakuru, the bulletin said. Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

The Covid-19 positivity rate for the day was 0.24 per cent and the case fatality rate 4.6 per cent. A total of 1,17,351 samples were tested, including 93,617 today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.04 crore.

The number of Covid-19 vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.44 crore, with 4,90,315 people being inoculated on Wednesday.

