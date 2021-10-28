Karnataka school shut after 33 students test positive for Covid-19. Details here

While nine districts reported zero infections, 17 districts had cases in single digits. Three deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada, two in Mysuru and one each in Hassan and Tumakuru, the bulletin said. Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.