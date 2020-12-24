Amid the spread of new and highly infectious COvid-19 variant in the UK, Air India Express on Thursday announced that all international passengers arriving at Karnataka will have to mandatory take a valid negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before departure.

In the absence of a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test, the passengers will be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, the carrier added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday imposed restrictions amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK as authorities in many states focussed on tracing passengers returning from Britain.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said all those travelling to the state and arriving at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports from abroad must have an RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificate which should have been obtained 72 hours before their departure time. Health Minister K Sudhakar said all those who have arrived in the state from the UK since November 25, will be mandatorily monitored for 28 days, adding they have to quarantine themselves.

A total of 2,500 people have come to the state since November 25 to December 22 in two flights - Air India and British Airways.

In the national capital, 11 passengers on four flights from the UK were found positive for COVID-19 when tested on arrival at the Delhi airport, said Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Centre which is handling coronavirus testing of all passengers at the airport.

She said 50 passengers of these four flights have been put under institutional quarantine.

The government on Monday had directed testing of all passengers coming from the UK on arrival at Indian airports. It issued a stringent set of SOPs mandating RT-PCR tests at airports for each traveller from the country and isolation in a separate unit of an institutional facility for positive cases.

India suspended all passenger flights connecting the UK from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders.

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed in a meeting held through video conferencing the status of passengers coming from the UK and found positive in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via