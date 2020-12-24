Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said all those travelling to the state and arriving at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports from abroad must have an RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificate which should have been obtained 72 hours before their departure time. Health Minister K Sudhakar said all those who have arrived in the state from the UK since November 25, will be mandatorily monitored for 28 days, adding they have to quarantine themselves.