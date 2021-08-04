Karnataka Covid: Bengaluru has issued new prohibitory orders to contain the spread of Covid in the city. It has implemented night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am till 16th August, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor Covid situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required.

In an order, the government had said that Covid situation in the state was being constantly monitored and it had been observed that there had been spike in number of new cases in the bordering states as well as in few places in the state.

"Therefore, Chief Commissioner - BBMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to strictly monitor COVID situation in their respective jurisdictions, and based on their assessment of the situation, may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary," it said.

This week, several apartment complexes in the city were turned into containment zones as Covid cases shot up. "Apartments become containment zones due to the people who are residing in their homes after travelling abroad and hiding travel information. There is an infection risk, they should provide full travel history," said Dr Syed Pervez Ismail of Vasant Nagar's primary health centre said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Till 2nd August, there were 108 active micro-containment zones in Bengaluru under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. There were 44 zones in the city on 1st July, indicating that the maximum number were added in July. Karnataka had started seeing a spike in Covid cases in the last week of the month.

On 31st July, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that his government had extended the Covid guidelines till 16 August. He said the guidelines imposed till 2 August would be extended for the next 15 days. "A total of 72% school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100%," he said.

"We allowed people who had received one dose of the vaccine. From tomorrow, it will be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," he added.





