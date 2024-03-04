Karnataka news: 3 minor students, entering exam hall, attacked with acid in Mangaluru
According to the police, the accused reportedly entered the college premises on 4 March and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl. She was with her classmates at that time, as she was preparing for their 2nd PU examination (physics) exams on the college balcony.
In the latest incident of cruelty, three girl students in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district suffered severe burns after an acid attack in Government PU College at Kadaba on Monday, reported The News Minute.
