In the latest incident of cruelty, three girl students in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district suffered severe burns after an acid attack in Government PU College at Kadaba on Monday, reported The News Minute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attacker – Abin (23) – has been arrested by the police. Police said that Abin is a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala.

According to the police, the accused reportedly entered the college premises on 4 March and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl. She was with her classmates at that time, as she was preparing for their 2nd PU examination (physics) exams on the college balcony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the acid attack, the girl suffered major burns, but her two friends too suffered burns, as the acid also fell on them. After the attack, the girls were taken to a nearby hospital, where their treatment is underway, said the police.

According to the report, the prime victim s enrolled in the Government PU College at Kadaba. Her mother hails from Kerala.

According to the police, as quoted by the TNM, Abin tried to escape, however, was chased by people who witnessed the incident and apprehended him. Kadaba police are investigating the case.

Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women: According to a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in December 2023, Bengaluru witnessed highest number of acid attacks against women in the country in 2022.

According to the data, among the 19 metropolitan cities listed in the NCRB data, Bengaluru topped the overall list with eight women falling victims to acid attack last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the second position was Delhi which saw seven women falling prey to acid attacks in 2022 followed by Ahmedabad at third position with registration of five such cases, the data showed.

With agency inputs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!