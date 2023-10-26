Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  12 people died in accident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, 1 injured

12 people died in accident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, 1 injured

Livemint

12 people died in an accident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.

5 people died in accident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur. (Representative Image)

Twelve individuals lost their lives, and one person sustained critical injuries in an accident that occurred when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary tanker in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, PTI reported citing police officials.

The SUV was en route from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur when the driver collided with the stationary tanker, resulting in the immediate death of 12 passengers, including four women.

One person got injured and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, PTI reported citing sources.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST
