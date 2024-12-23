Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka news: 9 Lord Ayyappa devotees seriously injured in LPG cylinder blast in Hubballi

Karnataka news: 9 Lord Ayyappa devotees seriously injured in LPG cylinder blast in Hubballi

Livemint

The explosion occurred on Sunday night at the Shiva temple in the Sainagar area of Hubballi.

Police personnel and others gather after Ayyappa devotees were injured following a domestic cylinder explosion, in Hubballi district, Karnataka, Monday.

Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa were seriously injured in an LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple in Hubballi district of Karnataka.

The explosion occurred on Sunday night in the Sainagar area of Hubballi. The devotees were sleeping in the temple room when the tragedy took place, said the police.

All the injured people were immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, a report by news agency PTI said citing police sources.

Police suspect that the devotees did not turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, which resulted in the blast.

The devotees were on a trip to Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

Travancore Devaswom Board president PS Prashanth said more than 22 lakh Lord Ayyappa devotees visited Sabarimala in the past 29 days up to December 14, marking an increase of 4.51 lakh pilgrims from the corresponding period last year.

He said the total revenue at the temple increased by 22.76 crore from the same period a year ago.

The total revenue received in the period amounted to 163.89 crore. Of this, the revenue from Aravana (prasadam) sales was 82.67 crore, while income from the offering box was 52.27 crore.

The income from Aravana sales rose by 17.41 crore from the 65.26 crore received last year, he said, adding that the collection from the offering box brought in 8.35 crore more than the amount received during the same period last year.

Prashanth also said that all facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims to have a smooth darshan at the temple this year and thanked all the departments, including the police who cooperated with the Devaswom Board.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.