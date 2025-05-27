Karnataka news: Bike-borne duo kills 1, injures another with sword in Mangaluru; prohibitory orders issued—details here

A man was killed while another was seriously wounded after two youths attacked them with a sword in Irakodi area of Bantwal taluk in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahim.

Communal Tensions The violent incident has sparked communal tensions in the region, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders from Tuesday evening to May 30.

According to Superintendent of Police, N Yathish, the incident took place at Kuriyala when Abdul Rahim was unloading sand at a site along with his helper, when two youths arrived on a motorcycle with sharp weapons and attacked the duo. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Rahim was declared dead on arrival.

The motive behind the attack is not clear yet.

The police visited the crime scene and launched a probe to identify and apprehend the attackers, who fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is the district in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, said the killing of a person named Rahim near Kolathamajalu in Mangaluru is "condemnable".

“I have already spoken to Home Minister Shri @DrParameshwara, @DgpKarnataka and Law and Order ADGP in this regard,” Rao said.

Suspecting that the incident was part of a sinister design to disrupt peace in Dakshina Kannada district, the minister said: “I have given strict instructions to the district administration to maintain law and order in the district. I appeal to the people not to listen to any rumours.”

The authorities are working to ensure swift action and maintain order in the area.

The attack comes close on the heels of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1 in Mangaluru, the district headquarters of Dakshina Kannada.

A total of 11people were arrested in connection with the Shetty murder.