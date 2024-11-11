Karnataka: Mandya village faces tensions as Dalits enter temple for first time, heavy force deployed

Tension arose in Mandya as Dalits entered the Kalabhairaveshwara temple for the first time, supported by police. Upper caste Vokkaligas reacted by taking the festival idol outside for rituals, following failed peace meetings over discrimination claims by Dalits.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Heavy police force has been deployed in Hanakere in view of the prevailing tension. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image)
Heavy police force has been deployed in Hanakere in view of the prevailing tension. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image)(PTI)

Tensions flared in a Mandya village on Sunday after district authorities allowed Dalits to enter the temple and offer prayers to the deity 'Kalabhairaveshwara' for the first time.

In response, upper-caste individuals, primarily Vokkaligas, reportedly removed the 'Utsava Murthy,' the metallic festival idol of the deity, and conducted rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village, as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Amethi family murder: Prime suspect ‘Chandan Verma confessed to killing the Dalit family’ over….

The heavy police force has been deployed in Hanakere in view of the prevailing tension.

PTI reported citing sources, there was an old Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple in the village and Dalits were never allowed to enter it.

About three years ago, the old dilapidated structure was demolished and a new temple was built. Recently, the shrine came under the control of the Religious Endowment Department of the state government.

Soon, Dalits decided to enter the temple but the members of the upper caste communities did not agree.

Also Read: ‘Stone pelting threatens peace and tranquillity’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over Ganesh Visarjan clashes | Top updates

The Dalits complained to the district administration about the discrimination they were subjected to. Subsequently, two peace meetings were conducted, but they failed, PTI reported.

On Sunday, the Dalits entered the temple amid police security. The upper caste members who were upset with the development took away the festival idol.

Also Read: Congress vs BJP: Karnataka govt removes ’Hanuman dwaja’ from a flag post; Saffron party to launch protest today | Watch

“Let them keep the temple, we will take the deity with us,” one of them was heard saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka: Mandya village faces tensions as Dalits enter temple for first time, heavy force deployed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.