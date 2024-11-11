Tension arose in Mandya as Dalits entered the Kalabhairaveshwara temple for the first time, supported by police. Upper caste Vokkaligas reacted by taking the festival idol outside for rituals, following failed peace meetings over discrimination claims by Dalits.

Tensions flared in a Mandya village on Sunday after district authorities allowed Dalits to enter the temple and offer prayers to the deity 'Kalabhairaveshwara' for the first time.

In response, upper-caste individuals, primarily Vokkaligas, reportedly removed the 'Utsava Murthy,' the metallic festival idol of the deity, and conducted rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village, as reported by PTI.

The heavy police force has been deployed in Hanakere in view of the prevailing tension.

PTI reported citing sources, there was an old Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple in the village and Dalits were never allowed to enter it.

About three years ago, the old dilapidated structure was demolished and a new temple was built. Recently, the shrine came under the control of the Religious Endowment Department of the state government.

Soon, Dalits decided to enter the temple but the members of the upper caste communities did not agree.

The Dalits complained to the district administration about the discrimination they were subjected to. Subsequently, two peace meetings were conducted, but they failed, PTI reported.

On Sunday, the Dalits entered the temple amid police security. The upper caste members who were upset with the development took away the festival idol.

"Let them keep the temple, we will take the deity with us," one of them was heard saying.