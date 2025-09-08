Karnataka news: Clashes erupt during Lord Ganesh idol immersion in Mandya, protest follows, Section 144 imposed

Clashes erupted in Maddur town of Mandya district in Karnataka during Lord Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday (September 7), police said.

Miscreants from another community allegedly pelted stones, leading to widespread unrest. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the wake of the incident.

Here's what we know so far:

1. What happened exactly? Police sources told PTI news agency that the incident happened when people took part in the Ganesh immersion procession in Ram Rahim Nagar, Karnataka.

Clashes reportedly broke out between youths from both communities, forcing police to intervene.

According to police, the stone-pelting, which began about 500 metres from a mosque, led to retaliation from members of the procession.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Kalahandi rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on August 27, ended on Saturday, with 'visarjan processions' taking centre stage across the country.

'Ganesh Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi.

2. Section 144, heavy security Police carried out the Ganesh immersion under heavy security.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area, and some people have been arrested, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parmeshwara was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"We have deployed additional forces and clamped prohibitory orders in Maddur to prevent further escalation," a police official told PTI.

Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingents were deployed across Maddur, and senior officers were camping in the area to ensure peace.

3. Tension in Hubballi, other areas Adding to the unrest, Hubballi also witnessed tension after miscreants allegedly hurled stones during a Ganesha procession on Saturday night.

Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating, while additional forces were stationed in sensitive areas of the city.

Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that small incidents took place during idol immersion. At one place, a stabbing attempt was made for bringing a flag.

At another place, people allegedly spat from the rooftop on small children of three years and four years age during the Ganapati procession.

"These type of incidents have happened. Everything is under control,” Parameshwara said.

Police across districts were placed on alert in the wake of incidents reported from Maddur, Hubballi, and Shivamogga.

4. Appeal to residents Authorities urged residents to maintain peace and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours or disturbing communal harmony.

The district administration has appealed to both communities to cooperate with law enforcement to restore normalcy.

5. Hindu organisations protest Pro-Hindu organisations held a protest on Monday against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya, on Sunday.

Police reportedly used mild lathi charge to disperse the protestors.

6. Over 20 taken into custody Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said two FIRs were registered — one was registered on its own and another based on a complaint by an injured person.

He told PTI that 21 people were taken into custody and more arrests would follow.

“Everyone has been discharged. One person got four stitches, otherwise all are minor injuries. Section 144 has been imposed in the area to prevent further flare-ups,” the official added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday the situation in Maddur town is under control following the communal clashes that broke out during a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7.