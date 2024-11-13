Karnataka news: CM Siddaramaiah shakes a leg with tribals in Mysuru | Watch video

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah joins tribals in their traditional folk dance during his visit to Kerehadi in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 06:40 PM IST
A video grab of the folk dance.
A video grab of the folk dance.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday was seen dancing along with tribals in Mysuru district.

He joined them in their traditional folk dance during his visit to Kerehadi in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru.

In March 2022, he performed a similar folk dance at his native village of Siddaramana Hundi in Mysuru.

During his visit, Siddaramaiah interacted with the tribal people and heard their issues such as internal reservation and challenges faced by forest dwellers.

Also Read | Karnataka minister’s racist remark against HD Kumaraswamy sparks furious outcry

Watch video

 

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah announced his government's plans to deliver clean water and electricity to forest-dwelling communities within a month.

“Adivasi families will be provided with electricity and water connection within a month. A board meeting of the forest officials will be called to discuss the problems faced and find a solution,” Siddaramaiah said on X.

 

Also Read | Karnataka rickshaw app gives one code per day, metro link in works. Details here

“For several decades, nine villages including Kerehadi have no electricity connection and drinking water is a problem. This is serious. No forest act says not to provide electricity and water to the forest dwellers. Forest authorities should not cause unnecessary harassment and disturbance. District Collector Laxmikant Reddy will remove all obstacles and solve the problem of drinking water and electricity connection in Kerehadi and eight other districts within a month," he also said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Karnataka chief minister sought the PM’s response to the alleged corruption in COVID-19 management when the BJP was in power in the state.

A Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit that costs 330 per piece was purchased for over 2,100 per piece by the then BJP government in the state, the chief minister alleged.

 

Also Read | Karnataka: Multiple Injuries as thousands gather for prayers at Deviramma temple

“All the scams took place during the BJP government. Our government did not do any corruption and will not indulge in such acts. The prime minister is lying,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also accused the prime minister of lying that the Congress government in Karnataka had raised 700 crore from liquor vendors to fund the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka news: CM Siddaramaiah shakes a leg with tribals in Mysuru | Watch video

