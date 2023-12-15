Karnataka news: BJP protests in Assembly as Congress MLA suggests renaming Mysuru airport after Tipu Sultan
The Karnataka Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution recommending the renaming of four airports after prominent personalities, including renaming Mysuru airport as 'Tipu Sultan Airport'.
Karnataka News: Congress MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad (East) Prasad Abbayya has suggested that Mysuru's airport be renamed ‘Tipu Sultan Airport’. The suggestion has drawn the ire of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly.
