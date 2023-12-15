Karnataka news: Dalit woman stripped, paraded naked after her son elopes with girl; JP Nadda forms fact-finding team
Karnataka police have arrested eight people and have launched a hunt for eight others for allegedly assaulting a 42-year-old Dalit woman in Belagavi district. The woman was assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole in Vantamuri village on 11 December after her son eloped with a girl, who was engaged with someone else. As the police investigate the case, the politics is also heating up with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a 5-member fact-finding team in connection with the incident.