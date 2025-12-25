Karnataka news: At least 17 dead as sleeper bus catches fire after colliding with lorry in Chitradurga

A collision between a lorry and a private bus happened near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district on National Highway 48 in Karnataka on Thursday, as reported by ANI.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, citing police, at least 17 people are feared dead.

The crash happened when a lorry travelling from Hiriyur toward Bengaluru crossed the central divider and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction, which was heading from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. The impact caused the sleeper coach to catch fire in the middle of the highway, trapping several passengers inside, HT reported.