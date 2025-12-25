Subscribe

Karnataka news: At least 17 dead as sleeper bus catches fire after colliding with lorry in Chitradurga

An accident occurred between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village, Chitradurga district, on National Highway 48. Further details are pending.

Written By Mausam Jha
Updated25 Dec 2025, 08:13 AM IST
An accident occurred between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village, Chitradurga district in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
A collision between a lorry and a private bus happened near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district on National Highway 48 in Karnataka on Thursday, as reported by ANI.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, citing police, at least 17 people are feared dead.

The crash happened when a lorry travelling from Hiriyur toward Bengaluru crossed the central divider and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction, which was heading from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. The impact caused the sleeper coach to catch fire in the middle of the highway, trapping several passengers inside, HT reported.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies

 
 
