Karnataka news | Dhoti-clad farmer denied entry: Bengaluru’s GT World mall ordered to shut for 7 days

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa visited GT World mall in Bengaluru along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

First Published18 Jul 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Fakeerappa with his son.
Fakeerappa with his son.

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered closure of GT World mall in Bengaluru for seven days after a farmer was allegedly denied entry due to his attire -- a 'dhoti' and a white shirt.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

 

A security staffer at the mall allegedly denied entry to Fakeerappa, who was reportedly wearing a white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti).

The security staffer told him and his son that he would not be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come".

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

On Wednesday, a group of farmers, along with members of various pro-Kannada organisations, had held protests in front of GT World mall in Bengaluru for denying entry to the farmer.

The state government termed the alleged insult to the farmer as an infringement on "dignity and self respect".

"I checked with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner as to what can be done. The government has the powers. Action will be taken against the (GT World) mall in accordance with law immediately and we will ensure that the mall is closed for seven days," Karnataka’s urban development minister Byrathi Suresh told the House.

Condemning the incident, social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa said: "For every individual self respect and dignity are important, this has been violated, and the government will take action."

Earlier, Assembly Speaker UT Khader had raised the issue and asked the state government to take action.

"I saw in the media that a youth from the rural area, who is studying here in Bengaluru, when he took his father wearing 'panche' -- which is the traditional attire of Karnataka -- to show him the mall, he was not let in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls," he said.

"Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management is," the Speaker added.

