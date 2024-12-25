Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka news: Fatal collision claims three lives, injures 9 on Christmas day

Karnataka news: Fatal collision claims three lives, injures 9 on Christmas day

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Karnataka news: A tragic accident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, resulted in three deaths and nine injuries involving a truck, tour vehicle, and bike.

Karnataka news: Fatal collision claims three lives, injures 9 on Christmas day

Karnataka news: At least three people were killed and nine others were severely injured in a collision involving a sugarcane-loaded truck, a tour vehicle, and a bike in Kalaburag district in Karnataka on Wednesday, Christmas.

The deceased people have been identified as identified as Vinita, 56-years-old, Anoop, 29-years-old, and Basavaraj, 40-years -old. The injured have been shifted to the hospital, as per police officials, reported PTI.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu visited the site of the accident to investigate the same.

(More details awaited)

