Karnataka news: Fed-up public throws stunt performers’ bikes off Tumakuru Highway | Viral video

A group of wheelies in Karnataka were seen performing stunts on busy roads to capture videos for social media. Frustrated commuters and motorists hurled their bikes off the flyover to teach them a lesson.

Written By Alka Jain
Published18 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST
A group of wheelies in Karnataka were seen performing stunts on busy roads to capture videos for social media. (Screengrab from the video)
A group of wheelies in Karnataka were seen performing stunts on busy roads to capture videos for social media. (Screengrab from the video)

Shooting reels while doing anything or everything has become a trend! A group of wheelies in Karnataka were seen performing stunts on busy roads to capture videos for social media platforms.

Frustrated with them, many commuters and motorists taught the desperados a hard lesson. They hurled two of their bikes off the flyover near Nelamangala on the city outskirts.

People standing on Tumakuru National Highway — where wheelies performed the stunts — captured the whole incident in a video. Within a few minutes, the visuals went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read | Pune teen hangs from edge of building holding hand of another; Triggers outrage

Take a look at the video below,

Some netizens expressed disappointment over stunt performers' actions, while others appreciated commuters' reaction to throwing their bikes off the highway.

“This is not good. How will these reel addict kids do wheelies and endanger people on the roads? We will only become 5 trillion reel economy by letting them upload 5 trillion reels by doing these stunts,” one user wrote.

Another user commented, “They saved two nibbas from accident, good job!” “Finally, someone took action. This needs to happen in Chennai, too,” the third person reacted.

“This is an important news clipping for the Insurance Companies of the two bikes insured with.The claims for the damages of the bikes may be made good by the vehicle insurance companies as a cause of accident. But herein the case is that intentionally damaged the two bikes,” one more person said.

“No other options left for the frustrated public but it would have killed pedestrian going down the street, taking law in hand is an serious offence,” the fifth user commented.

Also Read | ‘Stunts belong in movies’: Bengaluru Police nab bikers over viral car chase

Similarly, a woman was killed and her daughter was critically injured after a speeding car hit their scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The car was driven by a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly attempting stunts on the busy road.

The collision was massive as both the woman and her daughter were thrown into the air, and that too in different directions. After this, both of them were rushed to the hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka news: Fed-up public throws stunt performers’ bikes off Tumakuru Highway | Viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.00-495.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.00635.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.00-71.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue