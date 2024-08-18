Karnataka news: Fed-up public throws stunt performers’ bikes off Tumakuru Highway | Viral video

Shooting reels while doing anything or everything has become a trend! A group of wheelies in Karnataka were seen performing stunts on busy roads to capture videos for social media platforms.

Frustrated with them, many commuters and motorists taught the desperados a hard lesson. They hurled two of their bikes off the flyover near Nelamangala on the city outskirts.

People standing on Tumakuru National Highway — where wheelies performed the stunts — captured the whole incident in a video. Within a few minutes, the visuals went viral on social media platforms.

A young man was seen performing reckless scooter stunts on Tumakuru National Highway for social media reels. Angry onlookers threw his scooter off a flyover as a stern warning.

Some netizens expressed disappointment over stunt performers' actions, while others appreciated commuters' reaction to throwing their bikes off the highway.

“This is not good. How will these reel addict kids do wheelies and endanger people on the roads? We will only become 5 trillion reel economy by letting them upload 5 trillion reels by doing these stunts,” one user wrote.

Another user commented, “They saved two nibbas from accident, good job!” “Finally, someone took action. This needs to happen in Chennai, too,” the third person reacted.

“This is an important news clipping for the Insurance Companies of the two bikes insured with.The claims for the damages of the bikes may be made good by the vehicle insurance companies as a cause of accident. But herein the case is that intentionally damaged the two bikes,” one more person said.

“No other options left for the frustrated public but it would have killed pedestrian going down the street, taking law in hand is an serious offence,” the fifth user commented.

Similarly, a woman was killed and her daughter was critically injured after a speeding car hit their scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The car was driven by a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly attempting stunts on the busy road.