Karnataka college students were suspended after it was reported that they were allegedly taking videos of a fellow student in the restroom. The three students were all female and studied optometry in Netra Jyothi College in Udupi, Karnataka.

Netra Jyothi College director Rashmi Krishna Prasad said the incident occurred on Wednesday and the students were suspended the very next day.

The matter came to limelight when the victim of the paramediacal college in Udupi informed her friends about the unconsented filming the three female students indulged in, and the friends informed the management.

The three students, Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, have been named in an FIR.

According to the college authorities, the three now suspended female students had told the victim, that their target was some other girls and she was mistakenly video graphed. They reportedly deleted the video in front of the victim.

The three female students from the Udupi college were suspended on two counts -- first, they brought mobile phone which is banned in the college and then for taking video, she said.

"We suspended the three girls immediately. Though the victim was reluctant to lodge a police complaint for some reason, we petitioned to the police informing them about the incident. We also handed over the mobile phones used in videography for forensic examination," Rashmi told news agency PTI.

An FIR has been registered against three girl students of a paramedical college in Udupi over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the college washroom recently, police sources said. The FIR has been filed at Malpe police station in Udupi.

The Karnataka Police has charged the college authorities with failure to produce the details and evidence relating to the incident that could spoil the reputation of the victim. A morphed video of the incident was allegedly uploaded on One India Kannada YouTube channel.

The issue has created a flutter in political circles, with the BJP announcing a state-wide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.

(With PTI inputs)