Karnataka News: FIR filed against 3 female paramedical students, college in Udupi for filming fellow in washroom2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST
An FIR has been registered against three girl students of a paramedical Netra Jyothi College in Udupi over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the college washroom
Karnataka college students were suspended after it was reported that they were allegedly taking videos of a fellow student in the restroom. The three students were all female and studied optometry in Netra Jyothi College in Udupi, Karnataka.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×