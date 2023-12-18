Karnataka News: Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory amid Covid sub-variant JN.1 scare in neighboring Kerala
Karnataka news: Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told
Covid-19 News: Amid the growing scare of Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 cases in Kerala, the CM Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has made it mandatory for people above the age of 60, and those with comorbidities to wear masks.
