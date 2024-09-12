Karnataka news: Ola Electric condemns arson attack in Kalaburagi store

A customer reportedly set fire to an Ola showroom in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after he encountered issues with the ongoing service of his new bike.

Ola Electric took to social media on Wednesday, September 11, condemned the arson attack on one of its brand stores in Karnataka's Kalaburgi. A customer reportedly set fire to an Ola showroom in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after he encountered issues with the ongoing service of his new bike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting bikes on fire at the showroom after failing to get issues relating to his two-wheeler resolved despite multiple visits to the outlet, police said on Wednesday.

According to news agency IANS, the man set ablaze the showroom on Tuesday, September 10, following a verbal argument with the showroom owner. A case was registered at Kalaburagi Chowk Police Station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric condemns Ola Electric condemned the act of arson at its Kalburgi brand store on Wednesday. "There has been an incident of arson yesterday at one of our brand stores in Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement on Twitter.

The company further informed that the perpetrator of this violent act was identified and an FIR has been lodged against the said individual in the concerned police station.

Sources told news agency PTI that a customer, Mohammad Nadeem, had bought an Ola scooter a few days back but it developed certain issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources said he was dissatisfied with the brand store's response regarding the issues with the scooter.

On Tuesday, he allegedly set the store on fire.

The person involved in the incident has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing, the company stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}