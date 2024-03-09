After Mysuru, Karnataka's capital is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express to Chennai from Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru. It was then the first such train in South India.

Currently, Bengaluru has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru, and Hyderabad.

The new addition to its fleet will be virtually launched by PM Modi on 12 March. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has confirmed that the new semi-high-speed rail will hit the tracks soon.

According to details, posted by Hindustan Times, the new Vande Bharat Express comes in orange and white colors, unlike the previous white and blue combination. This will also reportedly travel faster than the last Vande Bharat Express and further ease the commute between the two capital cities.

Though no revelations have been made about the timings and price of the ticket.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also virtually flag off a Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, connecting the Hyderabad Karnataka region with the IT capital. Bengaluru is also likely to get another Vande Bharat Express which will travel to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The new Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on March 12, said Kalaburagi Member of Parliament (MP) Umesh Jadhav.

In a post on social media platform X, Jadhav said: “Kalaburagi to Bangalore VANDE BHARAT. Inauguration on 12.03.2024 at Kalaburagi Railway Station. Thank you so much Shri @narendramodiji, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for this gift to Kalaburagi Region."

With the new series of trains, the government is aiming to improve connectivity from Bengaluru to the cities in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, a train to Coimbatore was also launched from Bengaluru.

