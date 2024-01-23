 Karnataka news: Section 144 imposed after quarrel during Lord Ram idol procession in Kalaburagi | Mint
Karnataka news: Section 144 imposed after quarrel during Lord Ram idol procession in Kalaburagi

The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which will remain in force until 6 am on 25 January 25, have been issued as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident

Karnataka Police stand guard at a checkpoint. (ANI Photo/File) (Arunkumar Rao)Premium
Karnataka Police stand guard at a checkpoint. (ANI Photo/File) (Arunkumar Rao)

A day after the Ram Temple inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Karnataka government imposed prohibitory orders following quarrel during Lord Ram idol procession at Wadi town in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which will remain in force until 6 am on 25 January 25, have been issued as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, police said.

Earlier on Monday, a quarrel took place during the procession following an alleged stone-pelting incident between two groups.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir first morning: Devotees throng temple for darshan of Ram Lalla. Watch video

To control the situation, police intervened and used 'mild' force to disperse the crowd. The procession was being carried out to mark the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"It was just a quarrel....a heated argument which escalated. The situation was brought under control soon by our force. There is no tension in the area but as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Wadi area of Chittapur taluk. It will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the situation remained tense in many parts of the district after various dalit organisations held protests, condemning the alleged defacement of a Dr B R Ambedkar statue at Kotnoor village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city. 

The protesters alleged that some miscreants had also put a garland of footwear on the statue of Ambedkar and demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits. 

"We are trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken as per law against those involved in the alleged act", the police officer said, adding, "The incident happened late on Monday night. But our team is on the spot and the situation has been brought under control," he said.

With agency inputs. 

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 02:49 PM IST
